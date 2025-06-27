Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.
Insider Activity at Newmont
In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Newmont Trading Up 2.0%
NYSE NEM opened at $59.20 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
