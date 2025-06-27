O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $88.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

