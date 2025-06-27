Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $556.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.75. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,213,780 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemed
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.