Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $48.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

