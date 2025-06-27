PDS Planning Inc Has $734,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 55.8% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 85.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

