Alpine Bank Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 164 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $216.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

