Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, DIH Holding US, and Ambarella are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or support virtual reality (VR) technologies, such as headsets, immersive software platforms, motion-tracking systems, and related hardware. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of VR applications across gaming, training, healthcare, architecture and other industries. Like other sector-based investments, virtual reality stocks carry both the upside of cutting-edge innovation and the volatility tied to evolving consumer adoption and technological advances. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $14.03 on Monday, hitting $696.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $618.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $22.91. 8,791,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.67. 2,081,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. 5,009,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,430,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.34. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.58. 266,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.72.

DIH Holding US (DHAI)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

NASDAQ:DHAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,857,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. DIH Holding US has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.02.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 232,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.99.

