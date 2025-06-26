iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,482 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

