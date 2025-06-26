White Pine Investment CO Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. NRI Wealth Management LC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 56,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $543.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.71.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

