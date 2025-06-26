SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.33% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 125,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

GAL stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

