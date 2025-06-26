Promising Solar Stocks Worth Watching – June 25th

Tesla, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, install or develop solar energy technologies and power systems. They offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing clean-energy sector, with performance driven by technological advances, government incentives and global demand for renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $15.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.19. 89,283,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,675,727. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,069,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,187. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,856. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.00. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,552. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.10. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $522.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,020. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading