PDS Planning Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,900,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.