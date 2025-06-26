Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

