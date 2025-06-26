Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 9,783 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

