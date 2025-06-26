PDS Planning Inc Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

