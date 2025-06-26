BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) versus Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Financial Analysis

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and BlackRidge Technology International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $939.83 million 3.02 $124.12 million $2.37 24.05 BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and BlackRidge Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 1 2 2 1 2.50 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than BlackRidge Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.45% 14.04% 4.99% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alarm.com beats BlackRidge Technology International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

