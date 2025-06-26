Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.