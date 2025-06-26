86,152 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

