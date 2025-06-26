Chellitcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

