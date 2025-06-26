Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.8% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

