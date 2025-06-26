Comparing Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) & Its Peers

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ethan Allen Interiors to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ethan Allen Interiors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ethan Allen Interiors Competitors 171 1317 2026 38 2.54

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ethan Allen Interiors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $646.22 million $63.82 million 12.17 Ethan Allen Interiors Competitors $26.21 billion $2.36 billion 16.54

Ethan Allen Interiors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 9.29% 12.08% 7.83% Ethan Allen Interiors Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors competitors beat Ethan Allen Interiors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. It operates a network of design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.