LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

