First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,903,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after buying an additional 945,823 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 280,846 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTGS opened at $33.44 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.