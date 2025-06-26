Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

