Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.0 million-$147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.5 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.070 EPS.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Fastly has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $992.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $886,875.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,287,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,657.75. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,657. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Fastly by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fastly by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.