Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $53.10 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Orchid has a market cap of $53.10 million and $3.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

