LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

