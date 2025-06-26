BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

BlackBerry Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlackBerry worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

