BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.
BlackBerry Trading Up 12.9%
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.