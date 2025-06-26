Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $82.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.