aelf Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. aelf has a market cap of $144.79 million and $4.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000136 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,651 coins and its circulating supply is 765,322,417 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

