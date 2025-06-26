The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

