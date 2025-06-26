Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 2,036 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

