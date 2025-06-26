Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Sells $1,365,000.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,601.50. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Gordon Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.57. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

