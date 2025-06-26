Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Raymond James Financial cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $119,761.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,062,769 shares of company stock valued at $35,138,708. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

