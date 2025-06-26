Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

