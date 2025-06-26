Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 105,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 101,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $81.17 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $981.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

