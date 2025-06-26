Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,607,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Elastic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after purchasing an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $102,485,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,841 shares in the company, valued at $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $479,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,651.13. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.