Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,453.35. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, Eric Venker sold 433,722 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $4,801,302.54.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,238,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,638,000 after purchasing an additional 251,535 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 442,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after buying an additional 365,468 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

