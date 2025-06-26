Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 4,598 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,412,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 389,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Shares of FTNT opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

