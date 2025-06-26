Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

