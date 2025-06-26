Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Sells 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $171.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $176.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

