Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

