Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $622,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 993,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,925,000 after purchasing an additional 224,980 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

