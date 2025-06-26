Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOT stock opened at $277.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $258.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $280.12. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

