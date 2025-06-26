Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $214,000 Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.75 on Thursday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

