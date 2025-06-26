Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $652,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

