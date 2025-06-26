Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ROP opened at $566.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.29. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

