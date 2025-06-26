Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sony were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sony by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sony by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Trading Down 0.3%

SONY stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.