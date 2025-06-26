Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,189,000 after buying an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

