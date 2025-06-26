GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nice by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

